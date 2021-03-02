Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $469,000 Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of New Providence Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NPA opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20.

About New Providence Acquisition

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

