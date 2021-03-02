Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

Shares of BVH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The company has a market cap of $323.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

