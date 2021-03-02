Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.

BVHBB opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $280.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

