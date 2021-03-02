BMO Capital Markets Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $56.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.54.

NYSE:STN opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

