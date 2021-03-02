BMO Capital Markets Raises Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $17.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

