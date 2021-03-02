Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

