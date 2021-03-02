Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of WIFI opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $635.01 million, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 127,641 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.