Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as high as C$3.51. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 19,220 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNE. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.08.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$114.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Insiders bought 92,800 shares of company stock worth $225,823 over the last 90 days.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.