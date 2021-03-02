Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Update

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY remained flat at $$16.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Boral has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boral from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

