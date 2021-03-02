Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $140,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 483.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,933 shares of company stock worth $24,198,209 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

