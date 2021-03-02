Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Boston Partners grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.18% of Duke Realty worth $175,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE DRE opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.