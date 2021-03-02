Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 496,509 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.31% of Newmont worth $151,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $72,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Newmont by 53.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 885,824 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Newmont by 86.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 806,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

