Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,798 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Ingevity worth $161,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 56,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

