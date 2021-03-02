Boston Partners Purchases 41,583 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Masco were worth $190,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Masco by 44,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $3,596,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

