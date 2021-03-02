Boston Partners Sells 24,956 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $203,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 95,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.18 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.