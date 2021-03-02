Boston Partners Sells 34,036 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,036 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.90% of ON Semiconductor worth $255,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $149,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

