Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 313,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 619,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,347,828. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

