Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,022 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Trex stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.63. 10,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

