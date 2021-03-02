Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,206,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $32,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Natixis increased its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after buying an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after buying an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

ET traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,727,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

