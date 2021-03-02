Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 25,918 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 20,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

