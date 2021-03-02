Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $23.47 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $9.00 on Tuesday, hitting $639.26. 16,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $709.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

