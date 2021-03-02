Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

