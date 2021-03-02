Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $49,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,183,022. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

