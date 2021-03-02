Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 8,904 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $22,469,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $20,183,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $9,355,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,998,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,423. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

