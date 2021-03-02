Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 1,151 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 146,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

