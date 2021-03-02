Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 213,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,101. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

