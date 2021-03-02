Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00005603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $20.47 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,463,923 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

