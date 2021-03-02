Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,136. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

