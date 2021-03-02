BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

