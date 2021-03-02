BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BrightView stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 104,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,394. BrightView has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.