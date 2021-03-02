Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of -560.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

