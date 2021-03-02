Broadcom (AVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $489.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.30.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

