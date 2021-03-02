Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.04.

AVGO traded down $8.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.19. 15,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

