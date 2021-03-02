Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $957.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $957.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $992.80 million and the lowest is $928.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $838.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Hub Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. 4,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,121. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $61.37.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

