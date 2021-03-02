Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.05. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

VCTR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,281. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Victory Capital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Victory Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

