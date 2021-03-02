Brokerages Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. Greif reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.39. 4,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Greif by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 123,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

