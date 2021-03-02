Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$0.87 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.60). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.45).

Several research firms recently commented on KOD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

KOD stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,035,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

