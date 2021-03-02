Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report sales of $13.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $35.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.35.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.