Brokerages Set Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Avista stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 11,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $504,186. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avista by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avista by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avista by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Avista by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avista by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

