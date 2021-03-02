Brokerages Set Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Price Target at $96.69

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $129,001,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.95. 17,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,537. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

