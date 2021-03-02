Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target at $104.00

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OSI Systems stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

