Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

REPYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

