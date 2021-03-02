Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at GBX 8,911.50

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,911.50 ($116.43).

Several equities analysts have commented on SPX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

LON SPX opened at £111.25 ($145.35) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a 1-year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 48.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is £111.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

