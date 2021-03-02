Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) PT at $15.98

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 1,253,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,983,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Vale has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

