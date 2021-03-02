Brokers Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

NYSE:OKE opened at $47.47 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

