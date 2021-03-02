Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.74) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

TDOC opened at $223.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.52. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.