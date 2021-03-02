Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tivity Health by 2,680.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 687,615 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

