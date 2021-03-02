Brokers Offer Predictions for NeoGenomics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoGenomics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,771.74 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 24,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $1,181,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,883 shares of company stock worth $11,946,734. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

