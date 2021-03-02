Brokers Set Expectations for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

ALBO opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $710.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.