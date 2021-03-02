Brokers Set Expectations for MediWound Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediWound in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in MediWound by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

